Eastbourne Table Tennis results
With league leaders Laughton not playing due to a postponement Ministries A (Barry 3, Lowe 3 and Jordan 2) replaced them at the top with a 9-1 win over Eastbourne Borough B (King 1, Ellis and Chapman). Eastbourne Boro A (Kellaway 3, Rainton 3 and Gorridge 3) have kept in touch by winning 10-0 against Boro C (Goater, Hyde and Fuller). Bishopstone A (Suggate 3, Thompson 1 and Anderson 1) fought back from 3-1 down to win 6-4 against Polegate A (Gorokhov 2, Hickey 1 and Jimooh 1).
In Division 2 Polegate B (Macreadie 3, J. Wright 2 and A. Chumbley 2) maintained their 100% record by winning 8-2 against club mates Polegate C (Perrin 2, Thompson and Tran). Bishopstone B (Littley 3, Sam Stones 3 and Collis 3) are keeping in touch with the leaders after winning 10-0 against Polegate D (Nonin, K, Edwards and L. Wright). Eastbourne Borough D (Busbridge 3, Bignell 2 and Winter 2) are in third place after their 8-2 win over Ministries B (A. Edwards 1, Deeprose 1 and Buck). Boro F (Targett 2, Gregory 2 and Burton 1) were 6-4 winners over Boro E (Goad 2, Irving 1 and Marchant 1).
Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, M, Collins 3 and A. Collins 3) are the new leaders of Division 3 after winning 10-0 against Ministries C (Guy, Daunt and Bates). Bishopstone C (Holmes 2, Dyer 1 and Payne 1) won the doubles to draw 5-5 with St. Michaels C (Faulkner 3, Ridley 2 and McIver). Hailsham (Widd 3, Goodson 3 and Shilling 3) had a comfortable 10.0 win over Ministries D (Paice, Cassiana and Tortora). Stoolball (Phillips 3, A. Collin 3 and Whibley 1) won 8-2 at Hailsham A (Widd 1, Goodson 1 and Cowdery).