Eastbourne Tennis 2022 final: The staggering extra prize money Petra Kvitova received for straight sets triumph

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova – a beaten finalist here in 2011 – controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 16 minutes.
Eighth seed Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech’s booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.
Victory for Kvitova brought a 29th career singles title and a big confidence boost ahead of a first-round Wimbledon meeting with Italian Jasmine Paolini.
Prizemoney
On the women's side of the draw, the total prize money is £617,962.41 – an increase of 34.02 per cent on last year’s coronavirus impacted tournament.
The Eastbourne women’s singles champion, Kvitova, received £95,196 – a 69.67 per cent increase on last year, while the runner-up, Ostapenko, pocketed £58,882 – a 41.10 per cent rise.
Kvitova said:
"It is great to win this event. I have been on the other side before where I lost in the final, so this good.
"I love this event and coming to Eastbourne. I have been able to play some good tennis this week and it’s the best preparation for Wimbledon where I hope to have another good week.
"It was not easy easy today, it was a tough match and the wind can make it hard. Thanks for my team and we finally have a trophy to show. Thanks for sticking with me every day because I know it is not always easy with me.”