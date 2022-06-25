Eastbourne Tennis 2022 final: The staggering extra prize money Petra Kvitova received for straight sets triumph

Petra Kvitova clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova – a beaten finalist here in 2011 – controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 16 minutes.

Eighth seed Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech’s booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.

Victory for Kvitova brought a 29th career singles title and a big confidence boost ahead of a first-round Wimbledon meeting with Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Prizemoney

On the women's side of the draw, the total prize money is £617,962.41 – an increase of 34.02 per cent on last year’s coronavirus impacted tournament.

The Eastbourne women’s singles champion, Kvitova, received £95,196 – a 69.67 per cent increase on last year, while the runner-up, Ostapenko, pocketed £58,882 – a 41.10 per cent rise.

Kvitova said:

"It is great to win this event. I have been on the other side before where I lost in the final, so this good.

"I love this event and coming to Eastbourne. I have been able to play some good tennis this week and it’s the best preparation for Wimbledon where I hope to have another good week.