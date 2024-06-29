Eastbourne Tennis finals day: Daria Kasatkina's 'long road' and Taylor Fritz makes history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz were deservedly crowned queen and king of Eastbourne tennis on the tournament's 50th year aniversary.

The finals day at Devonshire Park delivered a fitting end to an excellent week of tennis that saw Eastbourne bathed in sunshine for the duration.

The week also saw decent displays from the British players as Harriet Dart, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter all reached the quarter-finals, while on the men's side Briton Billy Harris – currently playing some of the best tennis of his career – just missed out on a place in today's final, losing 6-4 4-6 6-4 to Max Purcell on Friday.

On a packed centre court Russian Kasatkina, who lost to Madison Keys in last year’s final, saw-off Canadian Leylah Fernandez in two very tight sets 6-3 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina poses with the Eastbourne trophy with tennis legend Martina Navratilova following victory against Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada in the women's singles

"It's been a year but it feels like only a few days since the final last time," said Kasatkina, who beat Raducanu in the quarters. "It was a tough battle today. It's been a long road to the title but I am really proud."

Fernandez though was impressive and battled well in the first set. In the fifth game she forced three break points and 11 deuces as the game lasted 20 minutes, which also included two time-outs as two members of the crowd required medical treatment.

Fernandez was great to watch but too many unforced errors ultimately proved her downfall as Kasatkina held her nerve to claim her first tour title since 2022 – and bank the £112,235 winner's cheque.

"It's a beautiful tournament at Eastbourne and I enjoyed my time here. Hopefully we have many more of these finals," Fernandez said. "My team have pushed me the past couple of months and the hard work is paying off so now we have to keep going, working and never give up."

Taylor Fritz of United States enjoys victory in Eastbourne for the third time

Kasatkina will be the last winner of Eastbourne as a WTA 500 event. From next year the tournament will be downgraded to a WTA 250, which allows just three of the world’s top 30 to compete.

On the men's side, American Fritz added a third Eastbourne title to his CV with a 6-3 6-4 triumph against Purcell. The top seed previously won at Devonshire Park 2019 and 2022 and never looked in any serious trouble today.

Fritz fired down nine aces in the final against Purcell of Australia and did not drop a set all tournament. "This has been the best I have been serving on grass," said the world No 13 who becomes the first player to win three ATP Tour titles at Eastbourne. “I always feel like I play well here and just had a good feeling coming into the week. I did a great job."

Purcell added, “Huge week for me, thank you everyone for coming out to means a lot. My first (ATP) final, so it’s a really special place for me and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it right before Wimbledon."

Meanwhile, Britain's Alfie Hewett became the inaugural men’s wheelchair singles champion after beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez 7-6(5) 6-3.

Hewett and Gordon Reid also won their 50th career men’s doubles title together after clinching an all-British men’s doubles final against Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward.