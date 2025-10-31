A multiple Sussex county champion, national title winner and proud Team GB representative, Mason is now seeking support to help him continue competing at the highest level, both in the UK and across Europe.

Mason started playing tennis at just three years old, and by the age of seven he was crowned Sussex county champion – a title he has gone on to win multiple times.

He has since been ranked as high as 6th in the UK for his age group, is a two-time National Matchplay Champion and competes in Tennis Europe tournaments against the best juniors from across the continent.

Mason’s dedication has also seen him selected multiple times for Team GB, including travelling to Austria to compete internationally – a huge achievement for a player of his age.

He trains four times a week in Eastbourne at Tennis Love Café, and twice a week travels to Bromley Tennis Centre, his nearest Regional Development Performance Centre.

As well as being a talented tennis player, Mason is also a gifted all-round sportsman. He plays football for the All Stars Sussex football team and last year achieved the remarkable feat of winning the County Cup in both tennis and football in the same year – showcasing his athletic versatility and competitive spirit.

Unfortunately, the financial burden of training, coaching, travel, and competition fees – now exceeding £2,000 per month – has become increasingly difficult to sustain.

As a result, Mason has already had to cut down on national tournaments, limiting the opportunities he needs to continue improving and maintaining his national ranking. To help him continue competing nationally and internationally, his family are seeking local sponsorship or community support.

Mason said: “Tennis means everything to me. I want to keep training hard, playing in national and international tournaments, and representing Eastbourne and Sussex the best I can. I love competing and I’m working every day to get better.”

Mason’s journey can also be followed on Instagram at [@mason_wimalasena].

If you or your business would like to support Mason as he continues to represent Eastbourne and Sussex at the highest levels of junior tennis, please get in touch with his father, Dilhan Wimalasena, at [email protected] or 07538 673826.

Mason would be proud to wear company logos on his clothing and promote sponsors through his growing social media presence.

1 . Contributed Mason Bromley Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed GB Shirt Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Mason GB Flag Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Mason County Photo: Submitted