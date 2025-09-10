Just when you thought it was service back to normal, Eastbourne United went and threw away two on the trot.

On Saturday in an admittedly feisty affair at Roffey, United looked to be making it three wins in a row for the first time this season.

In an even first half, it was a Josh Thomas penalty that separated the teams, and right up to the hour mark it looked more than sufficient.

And then it happened; a slew of yellow cards, for both teams to be fair, and Roffey got back in it. The nerves seemed to spread through United, and just before the final whistle Roffey broke them down to make it 2-1.

On Tuesday night it was nearly a carbon copy in the Sussex Senior Cup first round.

A very strong looking Peacehaven came at United from kick-off. Once again Hyland was absent due to holidays, but the defence held firm, Farrell and Hull very aggressive and snuffing out any incursions before they became serious.

At the other end it was not all one way traffic either; Wilson looked like somebody had given him a new set of batteries before kick-off, and Haven had no answer for him.

Just 10 minutes were on the clock when a sublime pass from Koby Farrell put Wilson through, and outpacing the defence he, made no mistake to fire home.

The dynamic changed as Haven realised that they might have issues and became more wary.

On the half hour it was looking reasonably comfortable when Hobden came a very long way for a cross that he was never going to get to. Flat footed, the defence was breached and it was 1-1 at the break.

Just moments into the second half, a mix-up between keeper and the excellent Ollie Hull lead to a disastrous Haven goal and United were very much on the back foot.

Titas Zoglo had required the physio for a rolled ankle in the last moments of the first half, and was unable to keep going, Anthony Thomas replacing him and Max Thompson, who looked terrifying up front, dropping into the defence to shore them up.

Thompson himself fell victim to cramp in his first start since knee surgery, and Mo Huchu replaced him. Late on it became 3-1, but it was academic by then.

But there were more than enough good things going on in both matches to show United boss Anthony Storey there is hope in this line-up.

On Saturday, United welcome Varndeanians to the Oval Arena, before travelling to Polegrove on Wednesday night in the Peter Bentley Cup to face Bexhill. With the return of Ollie Hyland and the return to full fitness of Max Thompson, this could be tricky for both clubs as United look for stability.