Run Wednesdays competitor Evelyn Griffiths is celebrating success at the Edinburgh Marathon.

Evelyn returned to her home country to race in the Edinburgh race, described by Runners World as the fastest in the UK.

Starting on Potterrow against the backdrop of the University of Edinburgh's McEwan Hall, the route takes runners past many of city's iconic sights, including Greyfriars Kirkyard, St Giles Cathedral, The Royal Mile and the Scottish Parliament building.

Evelyn said: "Edinburgh Marathon 2025 was my first official marathon on home soil. It's one I won't forget for so many reasons – family, friends, culture and, of course, the weather!

Run Wednesday Evelyn celebrating success with her medal at the Edinburgh Marathon

"We definitely got all the seasons on the day including hailstones on the last mile. But that did not stop the crowds being there to cheer us on to the finish line. If you run, run Edinburgh!"

