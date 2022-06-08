Emma Raducanu injury: British No1 likely to return at Eastbourne - then play at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu receives treatment at Nottingham - her injury has been diagnosed as a side strain / Picture: Getty

The US Open champion and British No1 is expected to be fit for Wimbledon - which comes after Eastbourne;s event - after a scan showed the injury which forced her to retire at the Nottingham Open was a side strain. She retired just seven games into her first grass-court match of the season in Nottingham yesterday.

The BBC reported that the injury was not said to be serious, but she will not be able to play in next week's WTA event in Birmingham. The 19-year-old has been advised to rest for a few days and is likely to play in Eastbourne the following week.