Emma Raducanu injury: British No1 likely to return at Eastbourne - then play at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is set to play in Eastbourne's international tennis week - despite pulling out of this week's tournament in Nottingham with injury.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:45 pm
Emma Raducanu receives treatment at Nottingham - her injury has been diagnosed as a side strain / Picture: Getty
Emma Raducanu receives treatment at Nottingham - her injury has been diagnosed as a side strain / Picture: Getty

The US Open champion and British No1 is expected to be fit for Wimbledon - which comes after Eastbourne;s event - after a scan showed the injury which forced her to retire at the Nottingham Open was a side strain. She retired just seven games into her first grass-court match of the season in Nottingham yesterday.

The BBC reported that the injury was not said to be serious, but she will not be able to play in next week's WTA event in Birmingham. The 19-year-old has been advised to rest for a few days and is likely to play in Eastbourne the following week.

Raducaniu said: "It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately I will no longer be able to play in Birmingham. I'm looking forward to being back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season."

