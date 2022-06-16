Emma Raducanu to make bold Eastbourne decision amid Wimbledon injury uncertainty

British No 1 and US Open champion Emma Raducanu has played little grass court tennis ahead of Wimbledon

British No 1 Emma Raducanu is unlikely to play at Eastbourne this year as she prepares her body for the rigours of Wimbledon.

The US Open champion has struggled with injuries of late and was forced to withdraw from her first round match at the Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic last week with a side injury.

The 19-year-old then missed the following grass court event, the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, and was expected to get some time on the grass at Eastbourne before heading to Wimbledon.

It would have been Raducanu's first appearance at Devonshire Park but that now looks unlikely and the Briton is set to go to SW19 with less than half an hour of grass court tennis under her belt.

It is understood that Raducanu has not yet requested a wildcard for Eastbourne, that starts on Sunday.

Sussex World understands that Raducanu was hoping some rest and treatment would enable her to compete on the south coast but it is thought she will take a cautious approach.

The Briton has until Friday morning to request a wildcard into the singles at Devonshire Park – but it is said to be ‘unlikely’.

Four top 20 players pulled out of the Eastbourne event this week as Anett Kontaveit Jessica Pegul, Danielle Collins and Leylah Fernandez withdrew.