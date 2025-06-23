Emma Raducanu watched Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's Club - but will he return the favour in Eastbourne?

Queen’s champion Carlos Alcaraz was a hot topic of conversation, as Emma Raducanu sat down for a media round-table on her return to Eastbourne.

Raducanu, the new British number one, will team up with Alcaraz at the new-look US Open mixed doubles event later this year.

Five-time grand slam champion Alcaraz revealed that he was the one to ask Raducanu – who won the US Open title in 2021 – to be his doubles partner in New York. But he was made to wait for an answer.

“You’ve got to keep them on their toes,” Raducanu told reporters in Eastbourne.

"Of course, I had to ask my team if they wanted me to play. But for me, when he asked me, I was going to say yes. I just had to kind of go through the formality of asking my coach. So I didn't just make the decision.”

On her friendship with Alcaraz, Raducanu said: “I've known him for years and actually in Wimbledon 2021 was kind of the first time I started getting to know him.

"I had a good run there and then also again in the US Open in 2021. And I remember he was always playing the day before me and I was playing like the second day of the round and I would see him win.

"And then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position too. And I remember he beat Stef[anos Tsitsipas] in the third round and it was a big win – his breakout kind of win on a big stage.

"It was really cool to go through that tournament together. Then like I kept going through the US Open, but we were like staying in touch the whole time.

"It’s nice, we have a good relationship still. He's obviously overtaken me a lot, but it's nice that we have that from a while ago.

“He's so nice, very happy, amazing values and just a really positive light to be around.”

After news broke of the doubles partnership, Raducanu watched Alcaraz, both 22, as he beat compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday (June 21), to book his spot in the Queen’s Club final. The Spaniard went on to win the final against Jiri Lehecka to secure his second trophy of the month and third consecutive title.

A reporter asked Raducanu if Alcaraz will ‘return the favour’ and come to watch her in Eastbourne.

“I doubt it,” she replied with a laugh.

On her scouting mission, she added: “I saw some really cool drop volleys and I was like, yes, let's save some of that [for the US Open].

"But he's got plenty of magic to bring to New York. But it was just like, I was having the day off on Saturday and I was with my friends and we were like, let's go to Queen’s and watch the tennis.

"And then we went out to the River Cafe, it was a super nice evening and then just came here [to Eastbourne] on Sunday.”

After his sensational French Open final comeback win over Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz spent a week in Ibiza to recharge, as per tradition.

Asked if Raducanu resonates with that desire to ‘feel relaxed and happy on court’, she brilliantly replied: “Yeah, minus the Ibiza part.

"We both play our best, I think, when we're like in a good, creative way and when we're enjoying it.

"You see us both smile on the court and have fun. Whenever I have played with negativity or any of that kind of energy, I don't do so well.

"Other players might be different but, for me, I need to be in that kind of pretty positive and creative way.

"When I see him [Alcaraz] play, he's always got a smile on his face and enjoying it. I feel that’s why he's able to do such crazy shots and turn points around that he's maybe not favoured to.

“It's amazing to have that on the men's side and I take inspiration when I can.”

Raducanu starts her Eastbourne campaign on Tuesday (June 23) against Ann Li, of the USA.