End of Season Awards

This was our second season at the Hailsham Community College and presentations were made to many of the players.

The season included another successful annual Christmas Fun Day with parents and the hosting of a 20-year celebration day with former Olympic players Julie Bradbury and Nick Pontin presenting a coaching Masterclass.

We also had two players invited to join the Sussex County Juniors. We were also very successful with grants this year along with our long-term sponsors, Wrightsure Insurance Services, which has made running the Academy financially comfortable.

Players and coaches at the last session

The presentations were made by me, the chairman, William Brown. The awards were as follows: -

Squad Player of the Year- (voted on by the coaches) WILIAM ROYLE (Seaford)

Most Improved Squad Player of The Year-JOSHUA MCCOMBE (Eastbourne)

Two other players were awarded for the best attendance record: -MIRRA KURIPKA (Uckfield) & VANYA SEREVETNOY (Framfield)