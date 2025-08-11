Epic fightback lifts Marine Gardens bowlers

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 22:31 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 09:46 BST
Top rink winners for Marine Gardensplaceholder image
Top rink winners for Marine Gardens
An epic fightback from 14-2 down after nine ends to win 22-14 by Gerry Perch and Tim Baldwin in a Brodie League match at Maltravers earned Marine Gardens their only spoils of battle.

Marine lost on the other three rinks (74-61). Eight points went to Maltravers and two to Marine Gardens.

Prior to this Marine Gardens picked up four points from their home match, also in the Brodie League, against Shoreham (60-64).

The established pairing of Bob Cole and Ivan Godsmark just fell short of earning the match points with a combative 21-9 victory.

Visitors from Rowledge enjoyed their visit to the seaside with a resounding 5-1 victory (106-77).

Bill Hurren, Brian Saunders and Tim Baldwin did their best to lessen the blushes of the home team with an impressive 21-7 win. A lovely afternoon played in warm sunshine.

The finale of the Triples League competition saw the Eagles soaring above the Kestrels winning by 154-145.

Flying high were Ivan Godsmark, Terry Ashley, David Barlow, David Smith, Linda Gayle, Helen Stirling and Clive Wootton. Congratulations to all.

