Exciting race season ahead for Osborne

And to put more firepower behind his double ambitions, Osborne has a sponsor on board for the season – local scaffold firm AF Scaffolding, operating throughout Horsham, Crawley and across the south east.

Osborne earned himself two good results at British level as a wildcard entry in the final round of BSB at Brands Hatch in October, riding his GSX-R1000 in the Pirelli National Superstock class.

It was a great success for Osborne, 32, from Billingshurst, having been out with injuries all season after winning the GP1 Sportsman class in the Thundersport GB Championship the previous year.

Sam Osborne and sponsor Andy Fyfe at test track in Andalucia

First up this season will be BSB Round 1 at Donington Park on 18/19 May. This will be followed by road racing at Oliver’s Mount and the North West 200, with the aim of leading on to the ultimate in road racing, the Isle of Man TT.

Carpenter and builder Osborne tested his bike in Andalucia in March, with more testing on UK circuits.