Tickets for the LTA’s remaining Tour events Rothesay International Eastbourne, Rothesay Open Nottingham and Rothesay Classic Birmingham have all gone on general sale today and the message is buy early to avoid disappointment.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain will be competing on the grass courts this summer ahead of Wimbledon

A trio of female stars have signed up early to the events it has been confirmed today. Leading the way is Britain’s No.1 and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, set to make her first appearance at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Raducanu said, “The British grass court season is always one my favourite times of the year and it was where I made my Tour debut two summers ago. I’m really excited to be making my debut at the LTA’s Rothesay Classic in Birmingham this year and hearing the support from all the fans who come out to support us in an event that has so much prestige and history.”

Current world No.4 Ons Jabeur has enjoyed success on the British grass courts, winning her first WTA title at Birmingham in 2021 and reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year. Jabeur was one of the standout stars of the 2022 season and reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, becoming the first Arab player to compete in a major final.

Jabuer said: “I am really looking forward to returning to the Rothesay International. I have great memories from playing at Eastbourne and also of winning my first WTA title at Birmingham. The crowd is always so supportive at British grass-court tournaments and the LTA team always put on a great event for us all.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion, Petra Kvitova is also confirmed for the Rothesay International, returning to Eastbourne to defend the title she won in 2022, her fifth grass-court title, having also won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and back-to-back wins in Birmingham in 2017-18.

Kvitova said: “I’m really excited to be heading back to the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, winning there last year was one of the most special titles of my career. I always really enjoy playing the grass-court events in Britain and look forward to returning again this summer.”

Chris Pollard, LTA Digital and Events Director added: “We are delighted to confirm additional star power of Emma Raducanu, Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova playing at the LTA’s summer grass court events. With tickets already close to selling out at the cinch Championships, we are looking forward to staging another successful summer of tennis around the country ahead of The Championships at Wimbledon.”