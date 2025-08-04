Felbridge and Sunnyside seconds too strong for Southwick and Shoreham
There was some lively bowling from Harry Sutton, who took three early wickets, and Huey Pitcher, with 4 for 31 from 6 overs.
But Felbridge’s Noah Tucker’s 67 off 61 balls (10 fours and a six) did most of the damage and it was the tailenders that dented the Wickers hopes, three of the last four hitting 65 runs between them.
Despite a solid start by Adam Walter (28) a sorry succession of bamboozled batters trudged back to the pavilion as bowlers Harry Hughes (3-17) and James Green (3-13) laid the Wickers line-up to waste.
No-one managed to build a partnership with Walter, and none even managed to reach double figures. A miserable total of 89 saw Southwick and Shoreham to a crushing defeat.
Bell said, “It was a frustrating day, and it could have been closer than the score suggests. There were some excellent bowling performances, and the team did well to remain positive in the field.”
Southwick and Shoreham’s 2nd Xi suffered defeat at home to Ferring twos.
Chasing 193, Tom Clitheroe’s 68, Howard Carter’s 25 and a quickfire 40 from Chris Winter saw the Wickers off to a cracking start until Tom Young ripped out the middle order, leaving Pacey Hull stranded on 14 not out in a 20-run loss.