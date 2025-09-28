Final fixture for Marine Gardens Bowling Club

The final competitive league fixture of the season resulted in a home win for Marine Gardens over Maltravers in the Brodie Tray competition. The home team won 3-1 with a shot advanrage of 93-52. A significant contribution to this scoreline came from the bowls of Alan Paterson, John Nettleingham and Trevor Punnett who recorded a magnificent 43-4 win.

This was followed by defeat at the hands of close rivals Goring Manor who tasted victory in 3 of the 4 games played. Jim Masters, Rob Hurst, Graham Rae and Graham Poole avoided the whitewash by battling for a gritty 11-11 draw. The season did end on a high at Tarring Priory in our final match when consistent bowling earned victory on all 4 rinks and a 90-48 scoreline. Top Rink honours for the last time this season went to Clive Wootton, Patsy Nicholson, Leon White and Duncan Gayler with a 29-8 win. Thanks to all who provided publication copy throughout the season and to Betty Stevenson for capturing the salient moments on camera..