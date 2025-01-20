First game back for Burgess Hill Hockey Club
This was the first game back after Christmas - with weather interference having held up the resumption - for most of the players a fun time was had by all.
All the players are showing marked improvement and Becky Taylor scored one and Ali Gibb two against a very competent goalkeeper, Jess Dean.
Meares matched Gibb with two of her own and Anisha Maxwell got the third.
Many thanks went to all the ‘helpers’ including the bakers, and particularly Ginette Read for umpiring.
Hill 4s: Dean (GK), Caddye (capt), Meares, Evatt, Sutton-Lane, Griffiths, Maxwell, Branagan, Donovan.
Back to hockey: Wright (GK), Rowen (capt), Taylor, Young, Gibb, Smith, Bailey, Scott, Leak, Smallman.