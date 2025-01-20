First game back for Burgess Hill Hockey Club

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies’ fourth team drew 3-3 when they played a back-to-hockey side at The Triangle, Burgess Hill.

This was the first game back after Christmas - with weather interference having held up the resumption - for most of the players a fun time was had by all.

All the players are showing marked improvement and Becky Taylor scored one and Ali Gibb two against a very competent goalkeeper, Jess Dean.

Meares matched Gibb with two of her own and Anisha Maxwell got the third.

Back to hockey after the break - Burgess Hill Ladies

Many thanks went to all the ‘helpers’ including the bakers, and particularly Ginette Read for umpiring.

Hill 4s: Dean (GK), Caddye (capt), Meares, Evatt, Sutton-Lane, Griffiths, Maxwell, Branagan, Donovan.

Back to hockey: Wright (GK), Rowen (capt), Taylor, Young, Gibb, Smith, Bailey, Scott, Leak, Smallman.

