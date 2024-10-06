Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A first League win of the season for Three Bridges, and one that - apart from a few scares, notably at the start of the second half - they did in style.

Their opening goal after 14 minutes owed much to a failure to clear a cross by keeper Jordan Perrin, Reece Hallard gratefully heading home. And after 21 minutes Perrin was again left red faced as a corner by Archie Burnett sailed over him into the far corner of the net.

Ayomide Majekodunmi and Jefferson Albangbee both fired just over as Sevenoaks tried to respond, whilst a free kick just before half time by Joshua Wisson hit the post with Luke Glover a helpless spectator.

Glover was certainly involved as the home side came out firing ar the start of the second half, but Bridges’ back line looked comfortable and newcomer Ben Holden was a solid presence in the centre of midfield.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The visitors then added to their tally ten minutes into the second period when good work by Kevin Rivera eventually saw the ball moved to the edge of the goal area for Hallard to drill home.

Sevenoaks lost patience and composure in a mad fifteen minute spell with five players receiving yellow cards and Michael Sarpong seeing his upgraded to red for a comment made after his own side were awarded a free kick!

Bridges meanwhile made a flurry of substitutions, Adam Adam being the pick of the bunch with an eight minute cameo in which he saw a great drive blocked by Perrin and a penalty awarded when he was unceremoniously felled inside the area. Burnett buried the added time spot kick and Bridges doubled their points tally in the process.

Bridges Man of the Match - Harvey Woollard.

Sevenoaks: J.Perrin, K.Diomande, S.Futa, J.Bath, A.Lahan, J.Wisson (D.Duncanson, 77), J.Aibangbee, A.Majekodunmi, W.Hughes Mfula, J.Jeffrey (R.Eruotor, 53), M.Sarpong. Unused Subs.- G.Kileba, D.Divine. Booked - Sarpong (65 and 71 - sent off), Mfula (69), Diomande (72), Wisson (73), Majekodunmi (76).

Bridges: L.Glover, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, H.Velvick, N.Bobomurodov (B.Campbell-Francis, 84), R.Hallard (E.Romain, 89), K.Rivera, B.Holden (A.Adam, 87), J.Splatt (M.Samson, 84), B.Irving, A.Burnett. Unused Sub. - C.Hayden-Pickering. Booked - Holden (62).