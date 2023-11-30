1-0 down after 98 minutes – but Eastbourne United win 2-1
Eastbourne United have broken into the division’s top five – and are only a point off fourth – after two wins inside four days.
First up was a hard-earned 2-0 success at home to Loxwood last Saturday.
Anthony Storey’s side had to be patient but Callum Barlow found the breakthrough just after the hour and Hayden Beaconsfield made sure of the points in the final few minutes.
On Tuesday night United enjoyed a classic case of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat at Lingfield.
They trailed 1-0 to the Lingers EIGHT minutes into injury time – then Barlow equalised. If that were not enough, Beaconsfield pounced for a winner two minutes later in scenes that both teams and their fans could barely believe.
United will look to build on it when they resume their FA Vase campaign tomorrow with a third round tie at home to Holmesdale.
It’s the first of three home matches in eight days for United, with Crawley Down Gatwick and AFC Uckfield due to visit on Tuesday and next Saturday for league games.
It was not such a good week for Eastbourne Town, who are down to eighth in the SCFL premier after taking only a point from their two games.
On Saturday they ground out a 0-0 draw at Horsham YMCA; on Tuesday they lost 1-0 at home to Crawley Down. Town host Midhurst tomorrow and Lingfield on Tuesday.