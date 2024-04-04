Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Eastbourne Town view

by Josh Claxton

Some 104 years on from their first competitive fixture, in May 1920, it was the 100th game between the neighbouring clubs. That, mixed with a race for the SCFL premier play-offs involving both clubs and a few rivals, gave this clash an extra edge.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hull celebrates after scoring a penalty for Eastbourne Town v United | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Before kick-off, both clubs and the 687 fans present came together for a minute of applause in remembrance of Eddie Woods and Terry Crabb, two legends of the Eastbourne football community who have passed away recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town started the brightest with an early chance for James Hull after some quick passing between Freddie Warren and Ollie Davies found the No9, but Hull's deflected shot found the side netting.

The yellow and blue of Town kept pushing forward and they tested the keeper as Anesu Sisimayi sent in an effort using the inside of his right foot but Phil Hawkins parried it away.

With five minutes gone, Town struck. Leon Greig’s cross-come shot from 20 yards out looped from right to left and sailed into the far corner of the United net.

Town lost their momentum and United started to take control. Rhyle Ovenden's fizzed-in free kick was almost put into the net by Town's Delwin Duah but the young defender managed to get enough on his clearance up and over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Barlow, United's striker, has scored 35 goals this season but his downward header was kept out by the diving Chris Winterton.

United came out looking to emulate their opponents with an early goal but Winterton was equal to Barlow's glancing header.

Town looked to the bench to freshen things up with new signing James Waters joining James Hull and Ollie Davies in attack.

Davies latched on to a ball from Leon Greig but was cleaned out in the box by Hawkins resulting in a penalty for Town, with which Hull made no mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town sealed the win with some brilliant link-up play down the left between Jack Murphy and Harry Simmons. Simmons's low-driven cross wasn't cleared by and the incoming Davies tucked home Town's third.

Town go Midhurst tomorrow; United ​​​​host Pagham.

The Eastbourne United view

by Steve Huxley

For Eastbourne United, their hopes of a play-off place have all but evaporated after they dropped two points on Saturday against Crowborough, followed by that defeat by Eastbourne Town on Bank Monday.

The draw against Crowborough on Saturday was not in fact, a bad result at all, given the Crowborough were third in the table at the beginning of the game, and looking to take over at the top.

United had most of the chances in the first half, whilst not being able to breakdown a well organised Crowborough defence. Ed Ratcliffe picked up an early yellow, in a foretaste of what was to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a match devoid of any real nastiness, United managed in the second half to pick up two red cards and a further yellow as well as a sin bin. United assistant manager, Bailo Camara also saw red, as well as a yellow for manager Anthony Storey.

Sadly, this became the story of the game rather than a well fought defence from United throughout the second half, as they managed to hold on for the draw with just eight players on the pitch at the full-time whistle.For Monday’s 100th running of the Eastbourne derby, United suffered a blow shortly before kickoff as goalkeeper James Broadbent was ruled out with sickness. Phil Hawkins was caught out after just five minutes as a looping ball was caught in the wind and went in at the far post.

The rest of the first half was mainly a case of United attacking and just missing the town goal, but it’s an old adage in football; attempts don’t count. Just one nil down at half-time, and all to play for United came out with purpose, but sadly lacking application.

As the half war on, Town got more and more into the game and on the hour mark, Hawkins hauled down the striker for a penalty, duly converted. Both teams continued to probe but to no avail until injury time when Town made it 3-0 - possibly slightly unfair, but that’s football.