1066 Specials delighted to host Wednesday Walkers

1066 Specials had the pleasure of hosting a delightful mini tournament against the inspiring Wednesday Walkers at Bexhill College last Saturday.

The morning was made even more enjoyable by the presence of beautiful weather, which added to the overall charm of the event.

1066 Specials have demonstrated the potential of multiple generations participating in the wonderful sport of football together.

Overall, the Walking Wednesdays emerged as reluctant victors, narrowly securing victories in five out of the eight games played.

1066 Specials took on Walking Wednesdays

All games were played in the manor that Duncan Nolan and Paul Anderson strive for and have done for many years, making 1066 Specials the club it is today.

Jon, the manager of the Walking Wednesday footballers, expressed his gratitude for the enjoyable morning and the laughter they shared. He commended the 1066 Specials coachs for their tireless efforts in coaching and managing such a diverse group of legendary players.

Duncan and Paul politely stated that they must exercise utmost caution in selecting the individuals they invite to their community.

They prioritise the well-being of their players and consider the Walking Wednesdays group to be a delightful company of gentlemen. They believe that the players derived as much enjoyment from the morning as they did.

Walking Wednesdays play at Bexhill Leisure Centre every Wednesday morning. However, due to its immense popularity, there is a waiting list to join.

There are many other walking football teams available (Old Bexhillians is also recommended).

1066 Specials is a specialised football club that caters to individuals with additional needs and disability challenges from ages 6+

Bexhill College hosts sessions every first to second and last Saturday of each month, starting at 9:30am.

For further information, please contact 1066 Specials FC on Facebook.