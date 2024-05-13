1066 Specials take on the mighty Hastings United
Hastings United Pan Disability team engaged in a friendly match against the 1066 Specials on Saturday 11th May.
The match showcased exceptional talent from both teams.
Impressive goals, skilful tackles, and remarkable saves were witnessed throughout the game.
All matches were conducted in a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, reflecting the shared values and aspirations of both clubs.
Thank You to our Special Guests Referee today 'Jesse Birdsall '
Next sessions:
25th May - 1066 v Wednesday Walkers. Junior's and (friendlies that didn't play today) all players there for 9.15 sharp please...
1st June - 1066 v TBD
8th June - Presentation, end of season.