1066 Specials take on the mighty Hastings United

By Duncan NolanContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 10:06 BST
1066 Specials engage in a friendly local derby match against the esteemed Hastings United Pan Disability football team.

Hastings United Pan Disability team engaged in a friendly match against the 1066 Specials on Saturday 11th May.

The match showcased exceptional talent from both teams.

Impressive goals, skilful tackles, and remarkable saves were witnessed throughout the game.

1066 Specials V Hastings United in a pan disability showcase match Saturday 11th May 20241066 Specials V Hastings United in a pan disability showcase match Saturday 11th May 2024
1066 Specials V Hastings United in a pan disability showcase match Saturday 11th May 2024

All matches were conducted in a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, reflecting the shared values and aspirations of both clubs.

Thank You to our Special Guests Referee today 'Jesse Birdsall '

Next sessions:

25th May - 1066 v Wednesday Walkers. Junior's and (friendlies that didn't play today) all players there for 9.15 sharp please...

1st June - 1066 v TBD

8th June - Presentation, end of season.

