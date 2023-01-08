Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Haywards Heath Town FC;s 1-1 draw with VCD in the Isthmian south east division

11 pictures from Haywards Heath Town v VCD Athletic in the Isthmian south east

Haywards Heath claimed their first point of 2023 with a 1-1 draw at home to VCD.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

Alex Laing put the Blues ahead on 66 minutes but VCD levelled 11 minutes later. The point leaves Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley’s side 15th in a very tightly packed bottom half of the Isthmian south east table.

See Ray Turner’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Haywards Heath Town v VCD pictures by Ray Turner (16).jpg

Photo: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath Town v VCD pictures by Ray Turner (10).jpg

Photo: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath Town v VCD pictures by Ray Turner (15).jpg

Photo: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath Town v VCD pictures by Ray Turner (11).jpg

Photo: Ray Turner

