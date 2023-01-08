11 pictures from Haywards Heath Town v VCD Athletic in the Isthmian south east

Haywards Heath claimed their first point of 2023 with a 1-1 draw at home to VCD.
Alex Laing put the Blues ahead on 66 minutes but VCD levelled 11 minutes later. The point leaves Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley’s side 15th in a very tightly packed bottom half of the Isthmian south east table.
See Ray Turner’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.
1. Haywards Heath Town v VCD pictures by Ray Turner (16).jpg
Action from Haywards Heath Town FC;s 1-1 draw with VCD in the Isthmian south east division
Photo: Ray Turner
