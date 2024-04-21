113 great fan and action photos from Horsham’s superb and vital win at Chatham

Goals by Reece Myles-Meekums in the first half and Daniel Ajakaiye and Jack Mazzone in the second gave Dominic Di Paola’s men the points – leaving them needing just a point from their last two games, away to Cheshunt on Tuesday and at home to Concord next Saturday.

Having said that, the more points they can take, the better their final position would be – and third place, instead of fourth or fifth, would give the Hornets a home play-off. Even second place is not out of the question, although is unlikely.

See pictures by Butterfly Football’s Natalie Mayhew from the win at Chatham – the action and the colourful visiting Horsham fans – on this page and the ones linked. Get the very latest from the HFC camp in the West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

1 . Chatham Town v Horsham pictures by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football (104).jpg Action from Horsham's 3-1 win at Chatham Town Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

