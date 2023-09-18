Jake Robinson’s goal was enough for Worthing to take the victory – and claim a place in the third qualifying round draw – in the big Sussex derby in the FA Cup at Eastbourne Borough.

It was an absorbing clash at Priory Lane between Sussex’s two National League South teams but the first-half strike from Robinson – who is returning from 13 months on the sidelines after a serious knee injury suffered on his Rebels debut last August – was enough to send Adam Hinshelwood’s men through.

But they were indebted to an incredible late triple save which has gone viral and which you can see on the @sport_sussex Twitter feed.

They’ll be joined in the draw for the next round by Lewes and Whithawk while Horsham can still make it if they win their replay at Marlow in midweek.

See pictures from the Eastbourne Boro-Worthing game by Mike Gunn and Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. And see photos by Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above. Get all the Cup reaction in the Worthing Herald and Eastbourne Herald later in the week.

1 . Worthing win at Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup picture by Mike Gunn (14).jpg Worthing FC win at Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Worthing win at Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup picture by Mike Gunn (3).jpg Worthing FC win at Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Worthing win at Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup picture by Mike Gunn (13).jpg Worthing FC win at Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn