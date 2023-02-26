12 photos from Cheshunt v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

Eastbourne Borough were beaten by a late goal at Cheshunt.

Joshua Popool netted the game’s only goal with seven minutes left to leave Danny Bloor’s men empty-handed and down to 11th in the table.

Not even the 88th minure sending-off of Cheshunt’s Ken Charles gave Borough a way back into the game. The Sports will look for better when they make the long trek to Taunton on Tuesday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Cheshunt-Eastbourne Borough on this page and the ones linked.

