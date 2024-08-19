12 Sussex clubs in the FA Cup first qualifying round - here's who they've drawn
It’s the first of four qualifying rounds to come before the first round proper brings League One and League Two clubs into the mix, and prize money is now starting to grow for sides who find success.
Four Sussex teams reached the next round by winning preliminary round ties at the weekend, while another two – Saltdean and Three Bridges – face each other in a replay on Tuersday.
And our six Isthmian premier teams – Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes, Chichester City and Whitehawk – all come into the competition in the first qualifying round. National South duo Worthing and Eastbourne Borough enter later.
Of the 11 Sussex sides who will be in the first qualifying round, five will be at home and six away – with many of them facing lower-division sides.
Here are the ties drawn today which involve Sussex clubs
Burgess Hill Town v AFC Croydon Athletic
Harefield United v Lewes
Kingstonian v Chichester City
Harrow Borough or Ashford United v Saltdean United or Three Bridges
Horsham v Virginia Water
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Bognor Regis Town
Hendon v Whitehawk
Steyning Town v Merstham
Hastings United v Redhill
Carshalton Athletic v Haywards Heath Town
Broadbridge Heath v Faversham Town
Dates for remaining qualifying rounds
First Round Qualifying - Saturday 31 August
Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 September
Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 September
Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October
Prize money for remainder of qualifying rounds
First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750
Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
