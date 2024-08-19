12 Sussex clubs in the FA Cup first qualifying round - here's who they've drawn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup has been made – and 12 Sussex non-league clubs were involved.

It’s the first of four qualifying rounds to come before the first round proper brings League One and League Two clubs into the mix, and prize money is now starting to grow for sides who find success.

Four Sussex teams reached the next round by winning preliminary round ties at the weekend, while another two – Saltdean and Three Bridges – face each other in a replay on Tuersday.

And our six Isthmian premier teams – Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes, Chichester City and Whitehawk – all come into the competition in the first qualifying round. National South duo Worthing and Eastbourne Borough enter later.

Haywards Heath Town celebrate one of the goals that earned them victory over Deal Town | Picture: Ray Turner

Of the 11 Sussex sides who will be in the first qualifying round, five will be at home and six away – with many of them facing lower-division sides.

Here are the ties drawn today which involve Sussex clubs

Burgess Hill Town v AFC Croydon Athletic

Harefield United v Lewes

Kingstonian v Chichester City

Harrow Borough or Ashford United v Saltdean United or Three Bridges

Horsham v Virginia Water

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Bognor Regis Town

Hendon v Whitehawk

Steyning Town v Merstham

Hastings United v Redhill

Carshalton Athletic v Haywards Heath Town

Broadbridge Heath v Faversham Town

Dates for remaining qualifying rounds

First Round Qualifying - Saturday 31 August

Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 September

Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 September

Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October

Prize money for remainder of qualifying rounds

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125