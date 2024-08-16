Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Bloor reflected on wins in Hastings United’s opening two Isthmian premier games – and said the countdown was on until they were safe from relegation.

Such a response from a manager whose side are top of the early table might raise some eyebrows, but Bloor said safety was always his first aim when a new campaign began.

After a Davide Rodari penalty and superb Fin Chapman strike earned a 2-0 win over Horsham at the Pilot Field in the opener, Bloor said: “We need another 14 wins now to maintain our status in the league.

"As soon as we can get them then we can have some fun – and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Davide Rodari celebrates his penalty opener v Horsham | Picture: Hayley Smoth Photography

And 14 became 13 on Tuesday night when they won 1-0 at Whitehawk – setting them up nicley for a third Sussex derby in eight days, tomorrow’s home clash with Bognor.

Bloor said some clubs liked to shout about how they were going to win the league before the season started but that was not his style.

On the win over Horsham, Bloor said: “It was a pleasing start. We rode our luck in the first half – they had a number of good opportunities and Louis Rogers made a brilliant save.

"We saw James Hammond miss a penalty and prior to that, we’d scored a penalty – both were pretty soft penalties, perhaps.

"Then in the second half the boys showed great resolution. We worked hard and substitute Fin Chapman scored what you might say was a worldie.

"I’m absolutely delighted for the Hastings United fans.

It wasn’t great for them last season losing that Sussex Senior Cup final (to Horsham)… I think they lost to Horsham three times throughout the season, so to start the campaign with a win at home to Horsham is certainly good. But we won’t get carried away."

Bloor said it was ‘absolutely amazing’ that nearly 1,200 turned up for the first game. “I think the fans, and I know it’s a cliche, are going to be the 12th man. We’ve got to make it a really hard place to come, the Pilot Field,” he said.

After the win at Whitehawk, Bloor said: “It’s obviously one of the hardest places in the league to come. never an easy game.

“It was a great effort from the boys. It was an edgy game, particularly in the first half, then we got the goal from a set-piece.”