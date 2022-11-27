Tom Collins was the two-goal hero as Haywards Heath Town came from behind to beat Hythe Town.
Johan Caney-Bryan put Hythe ahead but Collins struck twice after the break to secure a much-needed three points for Heath, who remain in a tight spot near the bottom of the table. See pictures by Ray Turner on this page and those linked and get the Blues’ reaction to the win in the Mid Sussex Times – out on Thursday.
1. Haywards Heath Town v Hythe Town pictures by Ray Turner (5).jpg
Action from Haywards Heath Town's win over Hythe Town in the Isthmian south east division
Photo: Ray Turner
