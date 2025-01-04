13 photos as Pagham face Lingfield and tributes paid to stalwart Eric Nunn

Before kick-off the players joined in a minute’s applause for Eric, who was the club’s life president and spent many years on the Sussex County Committee. Officials described him as a true Lions legend.
On the field, neither side could find a goal and the draw left the Lions 15th and Lingfield 18th.
See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.
1. Pagham v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Pictures by Roger Smith (3).JPG
Pagham v Lingfield, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
2. Pagham v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Pictures by Roger Smith (2).JPG
Pagham v Lingfield, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
3. Pagham v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG
Pagham v Lingfield, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
4. Pagham v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Pictures by Roger Smith (4).JPG
Pagham v Lingfield, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.