13 photos as Pagham face Lingfield and tributes paid to stalwart Eric Nunn

By Steve Bone
Published 4th Jan 2025, 21:19 GMT
It finished all-square between Pagham and Lingfield as the Lions paid tribute to club and county football stalwart Eric Nunn, who has passed away.

Before kick-off the players joined in a minute’s applause for Eric, who was the club’s life president and spent many years on the Sussex County Committee. Officials described him as a true Lions legend.

On the field, neither side could find a goal and the draw left the Lions 15th and Lingfield 18th.

See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

