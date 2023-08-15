BREAKING
East Dean FC take on Horndean Utd in a pre-season friendly
East Dean FC take on Horndean Utd in a pre-season friendly

13 pictures as East Dean FC gear up for new West Sussex League season

East Dean FC are shaping up for the new West Sussex Football League campaign.
By Steve Bone
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

In a friendly on Saturday they lost 4-2 to Horndean United from the Mid Solent League. See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked.

Their build-up is in full swing, and a successful work party was held in July at the ground at which volunteers and players spent the day getting the ground in shape.

Pre-season training is going well and the team have played three friendlies so far in preparation for the season kick-off at the start of September.

Manager Tom Ferre and his assistant Ric Diboll are in charge again this season and will be looking to improve on last season’s league efforts.

The club are pleased to confirm The Star and Garter pub is once again sponsoring their home kit. East Dean’s Peter Kearvell thanked the pub and all other sponsors that support the club.

East Dean FC take on Horndean Utd in a pre-season friendly

1. East Dean FC v Horndean Utd pictures by Roger Smith (7).JPG

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

East Dean FC take on Horndean Utd in a pre-season friendly

2. East Dean FC v Horndean Utd pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

East Dean FC take on Horndean Utd in a pre-season friendly

3. East Dean FC v Horndean Utd pictures by Roger Smith (13).JPG

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

East Dean FC take on Horndean Utd in a pre-season friendly

4. East Dean FC v Horndean Utd pictures by Roger Smith (11).JPG

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

