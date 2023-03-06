'14 cup finals' - Crawley Town striker says fans don't understand how crucial they are

Crawley Town’s Dom Telford has said the fans ‘don’t understand how crucial they are’ and see’s remaining games of the season as ‘14 cup finals’ to survive their League Two relegation battle.

Crawley lost their fifth successive game on Saturday whilst away to Northampton Town. Despite only one win from their eight games under new manager Scott Lindsey, 150 fans showed their support over hundred miles away from home.

“They (Crawley’s fans) don’t understand how crucial they are for us,” said Telford, after the loss. “Moving forward in these next 14 cup finals (Crawley’s remaining games of the season) we want to put a smile on their face and make sure that the money they have spent on us is well worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are now three points from League Two safety after Hartlepool’s draw to Tranmere Rovers on the weekend. Despite also only a point between them and bottom of the league Rochdale, the three games in hand on their rivals could act crucial in their bid for survival.

Dominic Telford of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We are in this position, but we are professional footballers for a reason,” added Telford. “Because we are winners and we want the best for each other, and the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We share their frustration and I just want them to know, that every man in there [Crawley’s changing room[ is pushing for those three points. As soon as that comes, it will change everything.”

Crawley will face Sutton United on Tuesday only days after defeat to the Cobblers. Had the impending Sutton match not been postponed in January, the Reds would now have a full week to prepare for a vital match against 21st placed Harrogate Town next Saturday.

“We can turn the tide on Tuesday,” said Telford, on a cold night in Northampton, with a clear passion for his side to overcome their poor form. “When you get beat the best thing to happen is having a game on the Tuesday to put it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of 14 games that we know we need to take advantage of.”

Out of those 14 remaining league games, eight of them are against teams in the bottom half. Whilst crucially, they’ll play Harrogate, Hartlepool and Rochdale, all three teams closest to them in the current relegation fight.