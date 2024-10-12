The Rocks take on Canvey IslandThe Rocks take on Canvey Island
14 photos as Bognor Regis Town lose at home to Canvey Island

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Oct 2024, 19:48 BST
Spencer Spurway’s goal was not enough to prevent another home Isthmian premier defeat for the Rocks.

Spurway struck midway through the second half to cancel out Chris Harris’ 50th-minute opener but Finlay Dorrell struck for the Essex side four minutes from time to consign the Rocks to their sixth league defeat in ten games and leave them fourth from bottom.

They will look to climb out of the relegation zone when they host Cray Valley PM next weekend.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page. Get the Rocks latest in the Observer on Thursday.

The Rocks take on Canvey Island Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

The Rocks take on Canvey Island Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

The Rocks take on Canvey Island Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

The Rocks take on Canvey Island Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

