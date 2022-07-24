14 pictures as Arundel are hit for eight by Moneyfields in friendly

Arundel tweeted afterwARDS: "It finishes 8-0 to @MONEYFIELDSFC - A good run out and test for us today but a very dominant display by the visitors." Nevertheless the Mullets' build-up to the new SCFL division one season - which starts on August 6 - has been going well under manager Craig Stewart. Check out pictures from the Moneyfields clash, taken by Stephen Goodger, on this page and the ones linked.
Action from Arundel's 8-0 pre-season friendly defeat at home to Moneyfields at Mill Road / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
