14 pictures as Arundel are hit for eight by Moneyfields in friendly

It was a tough afternoon for Arundel FC as Hampshire visitors Moneyfields proved too strong for them, winning 8-0 in the sun at Mill Road.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 5:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 5:37 pm

Arundel tweeted afterwARDS: "It finishes 8-0 to @MONEYFIELDSFC - A good run out and test for us today but a very dominant display by the visitors." Nevertheless the Mullets' build-up to the new SCFL division one season - which starts on August 6 - has been going well under manager Craig Stewart. Check out pictures from the Moneyfields clash, taken by Stephen Goodger, on this page and the ones linked.

