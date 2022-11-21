Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester

14 pictures from Pagham's defeat to AFC Portchester in the Wessex League

Pagham FC continue to find the going tough in the Wessex premier division – with AFC Portchester the latest to prove too strong for them.

By Steve Bone
36 minutes ago

The Hampshire side won 3-1 at Nyetimber Lane on Saturday, with an Evan Harris goal the only bright spot for Del Chester’s team. Check out Roger Smith’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

1. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith

Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo Sales

2. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith (3).JPG

Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo Sales

3. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith (8).JPG

Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo Sales

4. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith (9).JPG

Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester

Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
AFC PortchesterHampshireRoger Smith