14 pictures from Pagham's defeat to AFC Portchester in the Wessex League

Pagham FC continue to find the going tough in the Wessex premier division – with AFC Portchester the latest to prove too strong for them.
The Hampshire side won 3-1 at Nyetimber Lane on Saturday, with an Evan Harris goal the only bright spot for Del Chester’s team. Check out Roger Smith’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.
1. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith
Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester
Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
2. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith (3).JPG
Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester
Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
3. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith (8).JPG
Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester
Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
4. Pagham v AFC Portchester pics Roger Smith (9).JPG
Action from Pagham's Wessex League premier division 3-1 loss at home to AFC Portchester
Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith