BREAKING
Action between Margate and the RocksAction between Margate and the Rocks
Action between Margate and the Rocks

15 of the best pictures as Bognor Regis Town win at Margate in the Ishmian premier division

It’s four wins in a row now forRobbie Blake’s Bognor Regis Town – and the Rocks’ latest success came with a 2-0 victory at Margate.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT

Tommy-Lee Higgs and Dan Gifford – the latter scoring his fifth goal in three games – earned three points which move the Rocks up to seventh place, on the fringes of the race for the play-offs.

See pictures from the win – by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan – by scrolling down or clicking through the pages and get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Regis Observer every Thursday.

Action between Margate and the Rocks

1. Margate v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (6).jpg

Action between Margate and the Rocks Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Action between Margate and the Rocks

2. Margate v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (4).jpg

Action between Margate and the Rocks Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Action between Margate and the Rocks

3. Margate v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (1).jpg

Action between Margate and the Rocks Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Action between Margate and the Rocks

4. Margate v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (10).jpg

Action between Margate and the Rocks Photo: Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis Town