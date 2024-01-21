15 of the best pictures as Bognor Regis Town win at Margate in the Ishmian premier division
It’s four wins in a row now forRobbie Blake’s Bognor Regis Town – and the Rocks’ latest success came with a 2-0 victory at Margate.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Tommy-Lee Higgs and Dan Gifford – the latter scoring his fifth goal in three games – earned three points which move the Rocks up to seventh place, on the fringes of the race for the play-offs.
See pictures from the win – by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan – by scrolling down or clicking through the pages and get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Regis Observer every Thursday.
