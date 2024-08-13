Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premierPagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier
15 photos as Haywards Heath Town continue perfect start at Pagham

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Haywards Heath Town have now won three out of three – all without conceding a goal – to lead the early Southern Combination premier division title.

Two goals from Lewis Finney and one from Liam Benson earned Naim Rouane’s Heath the points at Nyetimber Lane.

See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page. Get the local football action in the Bognor Observer and the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

1. Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier pictures by Roger Smith (13).JPG

Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

2. Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG

Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

3. Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier pictures by Roger Smith (11).JPG

Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

4. Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier pictures by Roger Smith (14).JPG

Pagham v Haywards Heath Town in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

