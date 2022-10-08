Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Bognor's 1-0 FA Trophy win over Bowers and Pitsea

15 pictures from Bognor Regis Town's FA Trophy win over Bowers and Pitsea

A goal by Craig Robson was enough to earn Bognor Regis Town a place in the next round of the FA Trophy.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:53 pm

Robson struck ten minutes before half-time and Robbie Blake’s team held on to progress to the first round proper – joining four other Sussex sides (Lewes, Horsham, Hastings and Burgess Hill) in the hat for Monday’s draw. First round matches are due to take place on Saturday, October 29. Check out Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from the Nye Camp win on this page and the ones linked.

1. BRTFC vs Bowers

Action from Bognor's 1-0 FA Trophy win over Bowers and Pitsea

Photo: Trevor Staff

2. Bognor Regis Town's No 4, Leon Baker rides a tackle from a Pitsea and Bowers player during Bognor's 1-0 win in the FA trophy game at Nyewood LAne.

Bognor Regis Town's No 4, Leon Baker rides a tackle from a Pitsea and Bowers player during Bognor's 1-0 win in the FA trophy game at Nyewood Lnne.

Photo: Trevor Staff

3. BRTFC vs Bowers

Action from Bognor's 1-0 FA Trophy win over Bowers and Pitsea

Photo: Trevor Staff

4. BRTFC vs Bowers

Action from Bognor's 1-0 FA Trophy win over Bowers and Pitsea

Photo: Trevor Staff

