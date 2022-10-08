15 pictures from Bognor Regis Town's FA Trophy win over Bowers and Pitsea
A goal by Craig Robson was enough to earn Bognor Regis Town a place in the next round of the FA Trophy.
By Steve Bone
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:53 pm
Robson struck ten minutes before half-time and Robbie Blake’s team held on to progress to the first round proper – joining four other Sussex sides (Lewes, Horsham, Hastings and Burgess Hill) in the hat for Monday’s draw. First round matches are due to take place on Saturday, October 29. Check out Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from the Nye Camp win on this page and the ones linked.
