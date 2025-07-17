Pagham v Rocks, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
16 photos as Bognor Regis Town nab friendly win at Pagham FC

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Jul 2025, 07:49 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 08:42 BST
A second half goal by Simba Mlambo was enough to give the Rocks victory over the Lions as the near neighbours continued their pre-season programmes at Nyetimber Lane.

It was a decent run-out for Lemmy Ewen’s Pagham ahead of the new SCFL premier division season and for Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell’s Bognor, who are gearing up for their first campaign in the Isthmian south central division.

See pictures from the match by Roger Smith on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page to see all images.

