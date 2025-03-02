16 photos as Pagham FC win - and open new clubhouse

A first-half goal and a clean sheet meant a second-half penalty miss didn’t matter as the Lions beat United 1-0 to go 14th in the table, with Eastbourne United now seventh and three points off the play-off places.

Before and after the game, fans packed into the new social hub at Nyetimber Lanr to admire the newly renovated facilities.

See match pictures here from Roger Smith – and some pictures of the new bar published by the club. Get the local football action in the Observer on Thursday.

