16 photos as Pagham FC win - and open new clubhouse

A first-half goal and a clean sheet meant a second-half penalty miss didn’t matter as the Lions beat United 1-0 to go 14th in the table, with Eastbourne United now seventh and three points off the play-off places.
Before and after the game, fans packed into the new social hub at Nyetimber Lanr to admire the newly renovated facilities.
See match pictures here from Roger Smith – and some pictures of the new bar published by the club. Get the local football action in the Observer on Thursday.
1. Pagham v Eastbourne United pictures by Roger Smith (2).JPG
Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
