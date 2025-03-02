Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier divisionPagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division
16 photos as Pagham FC win - and open new clubhouse

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 11:45 BST
It was a day to savour for Pagham FC as they chalked up a home SCFL premier win over Eastbourne United and opened their new 1903 Bar.

A first-half goal and a clean sheet meant a second-half penalty miss didn’t matter as the Lions beat United 1-0 to go 14th in the table, with Eastbourne United now seventh and three points off the play-off places.

Before and after the game, fans packed into the new social hub at Nyetimber Lanr to admire the newly renovated facilities.

See match pictures here from Roger Smith – and some pictures of the new bar published by the club. Get the local football action in the Observer on Thursday.

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division

1. Pagham v Eastbourne United pictures by Roger Smith (2).JPG

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division

2. Pagham v Eastbourne United pictures by Roger Smith (6).JPG

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division

3. Pagham v Eastbourne United pictures by Roger Smith (4).JPG

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division

4. Pagham v Eastbourne United pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG

Pagham v Eastbourne United, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

