16 pictures from fog-hit Newhaven v Crowborough clash that ended in controversy

Newhaven were denied the chance to go top of the SCFL premier division in controversial circumstances.

Leading league leaders Crowborough Athletic 1-0 with ten minutes of normal time remaining, the third-placed Dockers were left to rue the officials’ decision to abandon the game because of a thick sea mist that had enveloped Fort Road shortly after kick-off. The decision was met with disbelief by those involved with both clubs as many felt conditions did not appear to have worsened since half-time, when – admittedly – the game probably should have been called off.

As expected, the game itself was fairly even, with both sides finding it hard to create clear opportunities. Lee Robinson went closest to opening the scoring for the Dockers midway through the first half, but his looped effort was cleared off the line. The striker had appeared to be caught late by the Crows goalkeeper just before getting his strike away, but no penalty was awarded.

Fifteen minutes from half-time, Forster missed a great opportunity to give the visitors the lead, skewering a header wide from six yards. The Dockers took the lead eight minutes into the second half. Alfie Rogers was chopped down in the area and Newhaven’s top-scorer made no mistake from the penalty spot, firing his spot-kick past the Crowborough goalkeeper.

Rob Malila then forced the Crows goalkeeper into two fine saves as Newhaven pushed for a second. Crowborough, though, showed why they are top of the league, by coming back at the Dockers and creating a succession of decent chances of their own. They were arguably just getting on top in the match, when the officials made their decision to abandon the game. As fate would have it, within ten minutes of the decision being made, the fog had lifted and visibility restored.

Elsewhere in the division, Saltdean United are bottom after a 3-0 home loss to Steyning Town, but Peacehaven & Telscombe won 5-2 at AFC Uckfield Town. Billy Oliver scored three for the Tye. Tomorrow: Little Common v Newhaven; Peacehaven v Bexhill; Crawley Down Gatwick v Saltdean; Crowboro v Eastbne T; Eastbne Utd v AFC Uckfield.

1 . Newhaven v Crowborough Ath abandoned in fog pics by Paul Trunfull (7).jpg Action from a fog-hit Newhaven v Crowborough clash at Fort Road Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven v Crowborough Ath abandoned in fog pics by Paul Trunfull (12).jpg Action from a fog-hit Newhaven v Crowborough clash at Fort Road Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven v Crowborough Ath abandoned in fog pics by Paul Trunfull (10).jpg Action from a fog-hit Newhaven v Crowborough clash at Fort Road Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Newhaven v Crowborough Ath abandoned in fog pics by Paul Trunfull (9).jpg Action from a fog-hit Newhaven v Crowborough clash at Fort Road Photo: Paul Trunfull