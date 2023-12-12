Crawley Town are enjoying a much-improved season having flirted with the play-off places in the opening 20 games.

It leaves the Reds just a point off the play-off places and with a chance of kicking on again in the second half of the season.

With the January transfer window fast approaching boss Scott Lindsay may well want to carry out some minor tweaks to the squad and freshen things up.

But if Crawley don’t want to splash the cash there are still plenty of quality free agent players out there.

Here are just a few players that may be of interest to Town.

1 . Steven Caulker (central defender) Steven Caulker last club was Wigan Athletic. He is the current captain of the Sierra Leone national team. Caulker started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and has had spells with Cardiff City, QPR and in Turkey's top flight. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO

2 . Scott Dann (central defender) Dann has been without a contract since leaving Reading. He comes with bags of experience having played Premier League football with Blackburn Rovers. He also played 164 times for Crystal Palace. Dann has also played for Birmingham and Coventry City, Photo: Alex Morton

3 . Kieran Lee (midfielder) Kieran Lee ha been without a club since leaving Bolton Wanderers. He played 196 times for Sheffield Wednesday, before joining Bolton. Photo: Alex Livesey