17 free agents with League One experience that may be of interest to Crawley Town

The transfer window may be shut but Crawley Town can of course still sign players.

There’s still plenty of free agents out there with bags of League One experience that could give Scott Lindsey the bargain he is looking for.

Former Norwich man Josh Martin, Connor Wickham and ex Pompey man Ronan Curtis are three such players who will catch the eye.

1 . Josh Martin (Attacker) Last club: Norwich City. Photo: Stephen Pond

2 . Connor Wickham (attacker) Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Gareth Copley

3 . Matt Macey (Keeper) Last club: Luton Town Photo: Eddie Keogh