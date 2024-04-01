17 photos from Easter Monday's SCFL clash between Pagham and Midhurst

Pagham and Midhurst play out a 1-1 draw at Nyetimber LanePagham and Midhurst play out a 1-1 draw at Nyetimber Lane
Pagham and Midhurst remain comfortable in mid-table in the SCFL premier division following their 1-1 draw at Nyetimber Lane on Monday morning.
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Apr 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 15:50 BST

The Lions are 12th, Midhurst ninth after it ended honours even in their bank holiday tussle.

