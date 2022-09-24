Edit Account-Sign Out
Action and goal celebrations from Bognor Regis Town's 3-0 Isthmian premier win over Wingate and Finchley

17 pictures as Bognor Regis Town enjoy win over Wingate

The Rocks are up to eighth in the Isthmian premier division after a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Wingate and Finchley.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:40 pm

Isaac Olaniyan got the ball rolling with a ninth minute opener and another double from top scorer Nathan Odokonyero – scoring each side of the break – made sure of the points. Check out pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Get a match report on this website on Sunday and all the latest from the Lane in the Bognor Observer on Thursday.

