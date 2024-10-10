Despite controlling large portions of the game, an unfamiliar Dockers line-up missed numerous chances to take a first-half lead, with Charlie Curran, Luke Donaldson and Lee Robinson all wasteful in the opening 45 minutes. At the other end, Pagham had their moments on the break. Josh James twice had to be alert to maintain parity with smart saves.

There was a similar pattern to the game in the second-half.

Robinson missed a great chance to give the Dockers the lead just before the hour mark, but could only hit the post when clean through on goal. James again did well to keep Pagham at bay on one of their sporadic forays forward.

The game appeared to be meandering towards what would have been a disappointing draw for the Dockers, before recently introduced substitute Shonk produced a moment of pure magic with ten minutes remaining. From a free-kick at a seemingly improbable angle, he somehow fired the ball into the far top corner, sparking scenes of jubilation across Fort Road.

Pagham tried to respond but, despite getting themselves into a few dangerous areas, they failed to severely test James’ goal in the closing stages, as the Dockers held on for a first league win since September 14. And, maybe just as importantly, a first clean sheet since defeating Haywards Heath 1-0 back in April.

In midweek, Newhaven went out of the Sussex Senior Cup – losing their second round tie at home to higher-league East Grinstead Town 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Fort Road. Jake Robinson was the Dockers’ scorer.

Another local side to go out of the county cup in midweek were Peacehaven & Telscombe, who put up a fight but went down 3-2 away to Isthmian South East outfit Littlehampton. Alexandros Angelis and Max Mesquita scored in the second half.

A third local SCFL side went out of the same competition to Isthmian South East opposition – Crowborough losing 1-0 at Burgess Hill, who went through thanks to a late Ollie Davies goal.

Back to SCFL Premier matters and Saltdean lost 2-1 at Horsham YMCA last Saturday, Will Saunders their scorer. Crowborough were 3-1 winners at Roffey, Harrison Mayhew, Harry London and Harry Forster on target for them. Peacehaven won 4-1 at Wick with Callum Esnouf, Lewis Beebee (2) and Reuel Powell-Downey scoring.

In Division 1, AFC Uckfield’s 4-1 win at home to Montpelier Villa came courtesy of goals by Jake Lindsey (2), Archie Carey and Connor Martin.

Tomorrow it’s Crowborough v Midhurst, Haywards Heath v Saltdean, Shoreham v Newhaven and AFC Uckfield v Dorking B

