17 pictures from Bognor Regis Town's 2-0 friendly win at Horndean

Liam Goodley reports on the match: Kyle O'Brien, a left-back from Worthing, was straight into the side as Joe Rabbetts was recovering from a knock. Toby Steward, who had faced Bognor in the opposing goal for Portsmouth days before, lined up for his debut as Taylor Seymour was out nursing a minor injury.

Bognor took the lead on 11 minutes. Olaniyan sped down the left and whipped in a neat ball to the back post where Chalaye was waiting to slide the ball into the net. The Rocks went further ahead on 19 minutes. Olaniyan, with Nick Dembele in support, stole possession deep into the Deans' half. He sped on before coolly shooting low into the bottom corner of the net.

The Rocks welcome old rivals Worthing to Nyewood Lane in their next friendly fixture, this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

See pictures from the win at Horndean on this page and the ones linked and get he latest Rocks news in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.

1. Action from Bognor Regis Town's win at Horndean / Pictures: Tommy McMillan Photo Sales

