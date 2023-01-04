It’s been a busy start to the new year for SCFL teams across Sussex.
There was a full programme of fixtures in the premier and first divisions on Monday – and photographers were out and about capturing the action.
Matches in the premier division included a 3-1 home win for Steyning over Horsham YMCA, a 1-0 victory for Eastbourne United at home to Bexhill and a 3-1 success for Loxwood at Midhurst.
See pictures from those three clashes – by Joe Knight, Beth Chapman and Simon Jasinski – on this page and the ones linked.
1. Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (3).JPG
Action from Eastbourne United v Bexhill United, Steyning v Horsham YMCA and Midhurst v Loxwood in the SCFL
Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski
2. Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (4).JPG
3. Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (2).JPG
4. Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (1).JPG
