Action from Eastbourne United v Bexhill United, Steyning v Horsham YMCA and Midhurst v Loxwood in the SCFL

17 pictures from SCFL matches at Eastbourne United, Steyning and Midhurst

It’s been a busy start to the new year for SCFL teams across Sussex.

By Steve Bone
1 hour ago

There was a full programme of fixtures in the premier and first divisions on Monday – and photographers were out and about capturing the action.

Matches in the premier division included a 3-1 home win for Steyning over Horsham YMCA, a 1-0 victory for Eastbourne United at home to Bexhill and a 3-1 success for Loxwood at Midhurst.

See pictures from those three clashes – by Joe Knight, Beth Chapman and Simon Jasinski – on this page and the ones linked.

Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (3).JPG

Action from Eastbourne United v Bexhill United Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (4).JPG

Action from Eastbourne United v Bexhill United Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (2).JPG

Action from Eastbourne United v Bexhill United Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Eastbourne United v Bexhill United pics Joe Knight (1).JPG

Action from Eastbourne United v Bexhill United Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

Photo: Joe Knight, Beth Chapman & Simon Jasinski

