18 pictures as Bognor Regis Town claim point at Horndean

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Aug 2025, 19:22 BST
Nick Dembele scored on his second Rocks debut – and for a long time it looked like it would enough to earn his side three points in their bank holiday Monday Isthmian south central clash at Horndean.

But the Deans struck late to force the Rocks to settle for a point – which breaks a run of three straight losses for Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham’s side.

See pictures from the match – by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips – on this page and those linked, or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.

1. Lyn Phillips

Horndean v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2. Lyn Phillips

Horndean v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3. Trevor Staff

Horndean v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

4. Trevor Staff

Horndean v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian south central division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

