18 pictures as Pagham beat Horsham YMCA in the SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 14th Dec 2024, 20:28 BST
Pagham got the better of Horsham YMCA with a 3-1 SCFL premier win at Nyetimber Lane.

YMCA were playing their first game under Liam Giles, who has had a big team rebuilding job on his hands, but they found the Lions in fine form.

The result leaves Jason Mines’ side 16th, just a place behind YMCA.

