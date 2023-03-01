19 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National League South win at Taunton Town
Two goals from on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce gave Eastbourne Borough a 2-1 National League South victory at Taunton.
By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago
It was great reward for the loyal fans who made the 450-mile-plus round trip to Somerset on a cold Tuesday – and put Danny Bloor’s men back in touch with the National South play-off chasers.
Here’s Kevin Anderson’s report from the match and on this page and the ones linked you can see a great gallery of pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman.
