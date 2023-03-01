Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win at Taunton Town in National League South
19 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National League South win at Taunton Town

Two goals from on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce gave Eastbourne Borough a 2-1 National League South victory at Taunton.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

It was great reward for the loyal fans who made the 450-mile-plus round trip to Somerset on a cold Tuesday – and put Danny Bloor’s men back in touch with the National South play-off chasers.

Here’s Kevin Anderson’s report from the match and on this page and the ones linked you can see a great gallery of pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman.

1. Taunton Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (5).jpg

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Taunton Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (7).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Taunton Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (15).jpg

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Taunton Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (14).jpg

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

